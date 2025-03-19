Salaar, starring Prabhas in the titular role, is just a couple of days away from hitting the big screen again. During its initial run, the film was a commercial winner, and through OTT, it became a bigger phenomenon. On Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHostar), it was among the trending films for more than a year. Amid such popularity, the re-release edition is ready to pull off an impressive start at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking!

Salaar day 1 advance booking update (re-release)

As of 1:30 pm IST, the Tollywood action thriller has sold tickets worth 1.24 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes a sale of over 94,000 tickets. As expected, the majority of sales are driven by Telangana, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Among cities, Hyderabad is in the lead with a gross collection of 49 lakh for the opening day.

Salaar is going to witness a grand re-release, and so far, around 550 shows have been listed for online advance booking. All these shows are distributed between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Surprisingly, despite the solid success of the Hindi-dubbed version during the original, no show for the Hindi belt has been listed.

Stays behind Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh

Last year, the relaunch of Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh was a riot. It generated massive opening day pre-sales in Telugu states. With a solid start in the advance booking, it looked like Salaar would comfortably beat Gabbar Singh in pre-sales as well as day 1 collection, but now, it’s a wait-and-watch game.

As far as day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office is concerned, Gabbar Singh (re-release) had sold 1.40 lakh+ tickets a couple of days before its arrival. At the same time, the Prabhas starrer has sold 94,000+ tickets. So, Prabhas’ film is lagging behind by 32.85% or 33% in ticket sales.

