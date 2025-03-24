Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is one of the most talented actors in the industry and has been in showbiz for over two decades. As the actor is celebrating his 46th birthday, let’s revisit when he shared how his wife reacted to his on-screen intimate scenes.

Emraan is known for playing bold, romantic roles in films and has nailed all his characters over the years. The actor was also labeled as “the serial kisser of Bollywood” during his early years. However, did you know how his wife, Parveen Shahani, reacted to his on-screen intimate scenes?

During an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, in 2014, Emraan Hashmi shared how his wife, Parveen, who had no clue about the intimate scenes of Murder, reacted. He recalled, “In the first seat, my wife is digging her nails into my hand and is like, ‘What the hell have you done and you haven’t prepared me for this, and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood.’ When the hands came off, there were four jabs… I was injured… I was bleeding.”

The Awarapan actor then stated that his wife has still not accepted this part of his work, but together, they have reached a common ground. “Right now there is a deal that we have.. The deal is I take her shopping, and she probably swipes the card close to seven to eight digits numbers,” he added.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he doesn’t discuss scenes with his wife. He shared, “I don’t tell her about the scenes. I don’t tell her about the films I’m doing. She doesn’t hear about it in detail. She is a film buff, but she is not struck by glamour. She has her own life. She might have issues, but she understands that’s my professional requirement. She is non-interfering.”

Here’s wishing Emraan Hashmi a very happy birthday. May he continue to shine bright on-screen!

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Losing His Charm, Aamir Khan Losing His Wives, Salman Khan…”: IPL 2025 Viewers Troll After SRK’s “Shit Hosting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News