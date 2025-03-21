Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the industry’s most loved actors. They both started acting around the same time. But did you know Imran Khan was often compared to Ranbir Kapoor in the early years?

In an interview with India Today, Imran Khan reminisced about when he was compared to Ranbir Kapoor and how it impacted both of them. Imran shared, “It’s unfortunate that it would always leave a very unpleasant aftertaste because that’s not how I viewed it and from any of my conversations with Ranbir back then, he never got into that thing either.”

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star added, “My recollection of him is that he took craft very seriously. He is a cinephile. And he was also not engaging in that thing. This is the spicy stuff that they like to talk about in the gossip magazines, so it leaves an unpleasant aftertaste, but if neither of us are buying into it, then it doesn’t come into that part.”

“I recall here and there a couple of particularly ugly things would come out, and we would always make it a point to kind of reach out and say, ‘Listen, aisa aisa hua hai, are we cool?’” Imran Khan remembered.

For the unversed, Imran made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D’Souza, and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. Imran has worked in films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and others. Ranbir Kapoor marked his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007 alongside Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: When Alka Yagnik Confessed, “I Din’t Know AR Rahman Or His Caliber” & Refused The Music Director’s Golden Offer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News