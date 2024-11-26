The Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer coming-of-age romantic comedy Break Ke Baad turns 14 today (November 26). Even though the movie had received mixed reviews and turned out to be a box office flop upon its release back then, it also managed to find its niche amongst a set of audiences over the years. While sharing some throwback pictures from the movie sets, Imran once revealed how he was affected by the negative reviews surrounding the film. The actor furthermore confessed that he failed to see the love that the movie was also garnering at the same time.

After sharing some throwback pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad last year in August, Imran Khan also took to his Instagram stories to share some negative reviews from the critics that the movie had received back then. While some called Imran’s character boring and annoying, a critic called Deepika Padukone’s character clueless. There were some who criticized the direction and called the film mediocre. Sharing the same, the Delhi Belly actor wrote, “If you are wondering why I’m looking up the past so much… it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things… that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”

However, Imran Khan then shared another screenshot wherein fans said how they loved Break Ke Baad. Some of them even called it their favorite movie. The actor then wrote, “And here’s where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt… and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again. Thank you for all helping me change my perspective.”

Talking about Break Ke Baad, apart from Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, it also starred Sharmila Tagore and Shahana Goswami. The film was directed by Danish Aslam. At the same time, the music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

