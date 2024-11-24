Actors and actresses face a lot of scrutiny for their looks and fashion. They are always in the public eye, and sometimes, the media forgets when to stop. A few years back, a news channel crossed its boundaries when it called Disha Patani ugly in her childhood picture. However, the actress did not let it slide and slammed the media house in a fitting manner. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha is a famous Indian actress who started her acting debut with the Telugu movie Loafer. Her first Hindi movie was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. 2017, she was also featured in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga. Disha is known for doing movies Baaghi 2 Malang and Bharat. The actress appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019. Although she has yet to showcase her acting prowess, she is a popular figure on social media. On Instagram, the actress has over 61.5 million followers.

Disha Patani shares gorgeous pictures from photoshoots to exotic vacations on her Instagram feed, keeping the fans updated. A few years back, a news-based website posted her then picture alongside a picture of the Kanguva actress from the 7th standard with an atrocious caption, as per Bollywood Life’s report. The caption read, “Can you believe how ugly Disha Patani looked once, see the contrast.” It was posted on the media house’s official X handle [then Twitter].

Disha Patani did not let that slide, and she blasted the media house by reposting their post with a fitting response. The actress slammed the site by writing, “You are absolutely right @news24tvchannel ! shouldve worn a beautiful gown and done up my hair n make up nicely before heading to my 7th std class. #sorryforbeinganuglychild P.s. you couldnt get a better breaking news than that? ????”

Check out the old Twitter post here.

The netizens also bashed the media house for their distasteful news. Disha was lauded for standing up against the organization and slamming them for the unhealthy reportage.

On the professional front, Disha Patani starrer Kanguva, featuring Suriya in the lead role, is in the theatres. It also features Bobby Deol in a significant role. According to reports, Kanguva is underperforming at the box office. It was released in the theatres on November 14.

