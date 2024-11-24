Suriya’s Kanguva has turned out to be a nightmare for the makers, and if reports are to be believed, there’s a loss of over 100 crores. Earlier, it was predicted to score 400-500 crores globally, but in reality, it struggled a lot before entering even the 100 crore club. Amid this, it has been learned that there’s a big change in the plan for the OTT release, and the film might arrive much earlier than its scheduled date.

The Kollywood magnum opus has been in discussions for almost a couple of weeks now, and the reasons are mostly negative. Be it the exorbitant costs involved or negative reviews, the film is grabbing the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Amid such a poor run, there were reports suggesting that the Suriya starrer is likely to arrive on the small screen within half the period that was earlier planned.

According to the latest reports, Kanguva had an 8-week window for its OTT release, and Amazon Prime Video bought the streaming rights. The makers expected that a long window would ensure a solid theatrical run, but now, as the film has been rejected by the audience, the OTT window is likely to be reduced to 4 weeks.

So, considering the release date of November 14, Kanguva is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13. However, there’s a twist in the tale, as the film is likely to stream in South Indian languages within such a short span. The Hindi dubbed version is expected to stream after 8 weeks because of an agreement made for its theatrical release in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis).

It’ll be interesting to see how the audience reacts once the film is on OTT, as in the past, we have seen films enjoying appreciation after their theatrical failure.

Meanwhile, Kanguva was made on a reported budget of over 300 crores. Despite pre-release deals, the makers are said to be suffering a loss of over 100 crores. Suriya is likely to make a new movie with Studio Green to compensate for this.

