Karan Arjun re-released in theatres this Friday and is enjoying impressive footfalls. Watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the same frame is a dream today, so cine-goers are reminiscing their camaraderie via the 1995 fantasy action thriller. Many wouldn’t know, but Hrithik Roshan was also a part of the project and is recalling the good old times. Scroll below for all the details!

Before making his acting debut, Hrithik Roshan would assist his father in his Bollywood films. He has been a helping hand in Khudgarz (1987), King Uncle (1993), Karan Arjun (1995) and Koyla (1997). After completing his acting course, he marked his Bollywood debut with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai (2000).

Hrithik Roshan would sweep floors on sets!

Many wouldn’t know, but father Rakesh Roshan was strict with his son. As an assistant, Hrithik would have to sweep the floor and serve tea on sets. He must be a star kid, but he’s earned his position. And with all the hard work, HR is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today.

Life has truly come full circle for Hrithik Roshan, who once was an assistant to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun. Today, he is all set to feature alongside them as Kabir (War), and the other two stars feature as Pathaan and Tiger, respectively, in the YRF universe.

Hrithik Roshan on Karan Arjun re-release

As Karan Arjun has been re-released in theatres, Hrithik has recalled a memory down the lane. He wrote on Instagram, “During the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to delhi promising to be back by morning.I was flabbergasted and jumped ( literally ) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t. Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17yr old. Best on set practical acting school ever.”

He also shared other memories from sets. Take a look at his detailed post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the professional front, War 2 is in the works. It features Kiara Advani as the leading lady and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, pictures from the shoot in Europe went viral on the internet.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: AR Rahman Sends Legal Notice To YouTube Channels Spreading Rumors On His Personal Life Amid Ongoing Divorce With Ex-Wife Saira

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News