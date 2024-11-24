Music composer AR Rahman sent a legal notice to the YouTube channels that had allegedly spread rumors and slanders about his personal life amid his ongoing divorce from his ex-wife, Saira. He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the legal notice with his slanderers. These slanders included rumors and speculations of his alleged affair with his bassist, Mohini Dey.

It all started after AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey also announced her separation from her ex-husband hours after the Oscar-winning music composer announced his divorce. The legal notice was addressed by the composer’s lawyer. One of the statements read, “My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours. He will be advised to file appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and in such an event the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act.”

The legal notice furthermore mentioned that not only did such rumors hurt AR Rahman’s reputation, but they were also hurtful to his family members. The statement said, “My client instructs me to inform that there is no iota of truth in any of the programs, interviews attributing obscene contents, thereby intending to harm the reputation of my client and also intended to be hurtful to his family. This only shows the social media persons who intend to harm the reputation of my client are being content starved for their productions and are inventing highly imaginary and false stories to defame my client merely for their cheap short lived publicity.”

AR Rahman and his ex-wife Saira’s decision to separate comes after nearly three decades of marriage. Their lawyer Vandana Shah, confirmed the same and requested everyone to give the former couple some privacy during this tumultuous time. Talking to ANI, she said, “The divorce hasn’t happened yet. I am representing both of them. I can’t reveal the reason, but it is a marriage of 29 years. In every marriage, ups and downs are common. It is a painful decision, but it is a joint decision. Family’s privacy must be respected at this point in time.”

