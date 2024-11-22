Jonathan Majors and his ex-partner Grace Jabbari have decided to end their legal battle. The two have reportedly asked a judge to defenestrate all of Jabbari’s assault and defamation claims against the former Marvel actor with prejudice. The move would mean Gabbari cannot bring a new lawsuit on the same matter. This is in accordance with a stipulation of voluntary dismissal filed in federal court in New York.

Grace Jabbari Sued Jonathan Majors In March

Jabbari sued Majors back in March for apparently molesting her and initiating an “extensive media campaign” to smear her reputation. She accused the Creed III actor of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and malicious prosecution in the lawsuit. The actress also claimed that he was physically abusive to her during their entire relationship.

After a two-week trial in December last year, Majors was found guilty of assaulting Jabbari by a six-person jury in New York. The former MCU star got slapped with one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation. However, Majors successfully evaded jail time during his April sentencing and was instead ordered to undergo 52 weeks of therapy for domestic violence programming in Los Angeles.

The trial centered around a March 2023 incident inside their chauffeured car late at night in downtown Manhattan. Jabbari accused the actor of breaking her finger while attempting to pry a phone from her hand, twisting her hand back, and hitting her.

Video link- (The incident between Majors and Jabbari)

Jonathan Majors Pleaded Not Guilty To The Charges

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star did not plead guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence. In addition, his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that Majors was the one who experienced racism from the NYPD and abuse at the hands of Jabbari, Deadline reports.

The 35-year-old has since wished to direct “his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” his lawyer stated earlier this year.

The actor was also dropped by Marvel after his conviction. However, he is set to appear in Martin Villeneuve’s upcoming horror movie Merciless. Jonathan Majors recently announced his engagement with actress Meagan Good. The engagement comes more than a year after the duo sparked dating rumors when she attended his trial.

