Box Office: Avengers Endgame To Black Panther - A Look At 5 MCU Films Which Crossed $600 Million Domestically As Deadpool & Wolverine Gears Up To Hit The Milestone

Deadpool and Wolverine is projected to cross $600 million domestically in its sixth weekend of release. This will make the superhero sequel the sixth MCU title to pass the massive milestone. Only five other Marvel films had achieved the feat before record smasher Deadpool, and Wolverine clawed its way into the club. The Shawn Levy-directed movie is also the sixteenth film in history to cross the $600 million mark stateside.

The film sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star as titular heroes for the first time in the franchise. It helped revive the MCU after 2023’s The Marvels bombed at the box office. The 34th instalment in the MCU smashed records right out the gate, recording the biggest opening weekend of 2024, earning over $200 million stateside. Shortly after, Deadpool and Wolverine rose past $1 billion and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie, dethroning 2019 hit Joker.

Per Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool and Wolverine is projected to pass the $600 milestone at the domestic box office by the end of the four-day Labor Day holiday weekend.

The film, which has grossed $587.9 Million, is expected to rake in $19 million to $20 million by the end of the Labor Day Holiday. This will put it way past the $600 million mark, making it the sixth MCU movie to pass that enormous milestone in North America. Here are five MCU titles that have crossed the milestone.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $858.4 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $814.9 million Black Panther (2018) – $700.4 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $678.8 million The Avengers (2012) – $623.3 million

Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to earn $607 million by the end of Labor Day weekend, making it the 16th film to cross the $600 million milestone in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Channing Tatum On Talking About His “Stripper” Days To Daughter, “When She’s Old Enough To Watch Them…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News