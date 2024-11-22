In her memoir, ‘Cher: The Memoir (Part One),’ which was released recently, Cher made a shocking revelation wherein she revealed that her ex-husband Sonny Bono contemplated killing her once. For the unversed, the singer shared a difficult and tumultuous marriage with the late singer and politician. She vividly recalled one of the disturbing incidents wherein Bono had confessed to her that he felt like killing her.

In her memoir, Cher admitted that she felt so unhappy in her marriage with Sonny Bono that she also contemplated committing suicide by jumping off the balcony of her Las Vegas hotel room. The ‘Believe’ singer mentioned in her memoir how she told Sonny she wanted to sleep with Bill, a guitarist in their band. She did not mean any of it; it was just a ploy to get separated from Bono.

Describing the incident, Cher wrote in her memoir, “The silence was deafening. Then [Sonny] said, ‘How long do you think you’ll need?’” to which she replied with “Two hours.” Sonny Bono soon left the ‘After All’ singer with Bill, and she cried on the latter’s shoulders for the whole while.

Sonny Bono and Cher, who starred together in their show, The Sonny And Cher Comedy Hour eventually separated. However, Bono had a condition that the ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer would have to stay with him for that week to maintain their public image. The singer mentioned in her memoir how one day, her former husband told her, “You know, after you went off with Bill that night at the Sahara, I seriously thought about throwing you off our balcony.”

Cher went on to add, “He laughed a little at that and so did I. It was crazy that he was telling me.” The singer further recalled Sonny Bono telling her, “He went on: ‘I figured I’d plead insanity like Spade Cooley and get seven years in jail before they released me. Then I’d get a book deal and my own show.’” However, she went on to confess to him in return that she had herself contemplated jumping off the balcony. After separating from Bono, Cher married the late singer Greg Allman, but the pair separated in 1979. She is currently said to be in a relationship with rapper Alexander AE Edwards.

