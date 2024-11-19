In a bombshell revelation, Will Smith confirmed the rumors about his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith, which had a more unconventional setup than anyone could have imagined. In a candid conversation, while promoting his memoir Will, the actor opened up about their open marriage, revealing they’ve both engaged in relationships with other people during their 25-year union.

While Will admitted that wrapping his head around the idea was tough at first (thanks to his strict Christian upbringing), Jada was more comfortable with it, having grown up around family members who navigated non-traditional relationships. “Marriage for us can’t be a prison,” Will said, explaining that trust and freedom are critical to their bond. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their way,” he added.

But things could have been smoother sailing. Will mentioned how, at one point, he even fantasized about having “a harem of girlfriends” (yes, Halle Berry was on the list). “It seemed like a great idea,” he confessed, quickly acknowledging that his current view of relationships has evolved since those teenage days.

Despite the open arrangement, Jada emphasized that neither had an affair in the traditional sense. “We eliminated the chance of betrayal,” she explained. Let’s talk about it. Let’s work through it together.” Jada’s words remind us that the Smiths while living in a world that often judged their relationship, remained committed to being upfront with one another.

Things got incredibly messy in 2016 when Jada revealed on Red Table Talk that she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina while she and Will were temporarily separated. It was a period when the couple navigated what they describe as a “pause” in their marriage. While the Smiths weren’t technically divorced, they were “exhausted with trying,” according to Jada, admitting that they were living in separate realities by then. But rather than throw in the towel, Jada promised Will they would always work through it, no matter how challenging.

Jada says, “We know that in this lifetime, we’re what we got.” Their bond, no matter how unconventional, seems rock solid. “If you think for one minute I’m going to give up the right to pull that plug… when your tail is in that hospital… I’m pulling that plug,” Jada joked, reflecting on their intense devotion to each other. And that, according to her, is why they’re still together today.

Will and Jada’s marriage may not fit the mold of typical Hollywood relationships. Still, one thing is clear: their definition of love is ever-evolving and built on deep trust and understanding. And while their journey has been anything but ordinary, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

