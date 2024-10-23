When Jada Pinkett-Smith Shared Her 'Procreative' Thoughts on Chocolate Men!

Jada Pinkett Smith brought power and charisma with her role in Magic Mike XXL, starring opposite Channing Tatum. The actress played the role of a confident and commanding Rome, a nightclub owner and former flame of Mike. The viewers highly lauded Jada’s portrayal.

For narrative purposes, the Girls Trip star had to be surrounded by several topless men. Isn’t that hot? At the time, Jada couldn’t help but have tempting thoughts about those men.

Jada Pinkett Smith on ‘Chocolate Men’

During a memorable appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jada Pinkett Smith was asked to share her experiences filming Magic Mike XXL and what it was like to work alongside numerous shirtless men. She asked the host, “You know how you guys always tell us how you have two heads?” Meyers agreed with a yes.

She continued, “So, I walk on my set for the first time, my club, okay? And at my club, it’s just chocolate tastiness. It’s just 10, 11…, and 12 chocolate men getting greased down by the makeup department. Yeah. I walked on the set, and my knee buckled. Literally.”

This marked the first time she humorously acknowledged her “other head” chiming in. Yet her “top head” kept her grounded, reminding her to focus on her husband, Will Smith. She said playfully, “My top head was like, ‘Jada, there is no Will Smith on this set, you can’t procreate with nobody.'”



Jada Pinkett Smith’s Role In Magic Mike XXL

Jada played Rome in Magic Mike XXL alongside Tatum. It was disclosed that the Step Up actor personally offered her the role, expressing a desire to address a “sense of responsibility regarding the issues surrounding adult entertainment.”

Magic Mike XXL holds a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received average reviews. The movie grossed $122.5 million at the box office against a $14.8 million budget.

