Did You Know Keanu Reeves Was Rejected Three Times By Al Pacino Before Landing Matrix Franchise?

Al Pacino is a legendary name in the industry whose legacy will continue, inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers. The actor who gained fame in the 1970s with his iconic roles in films like The Godfather series, Scarface, and Serpico quickly became one of the most respected figures in Hollywood. In 1997, he starred in The Devil’s Advocate, playing the role of a sinister lawyer, John Milton. While the film was a hit at the box office, thanks to Pacino and another cast, including Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, and Connie Nielsen, Pacino had doubts about working with The Matrix star.

Before Reeves became a household name after starring as Neo in The Matrix films, he was a young and struggling actor. At the time, Reeves was not a recognized actor, and his role in The Devil’s Advocate did not gain him much critical acclaim. However, Reeves almost missed his chance to work with the iconic star. Interestingly, director Taylor Hackford had to convince Pacino to agree to work with Reeves.

While Hackford was confident that Pacino was the perfect choice to play John Milton, Reeves’ decision to turn down the Speed sequel made things difficult for him. He was eager to take on the role of Kevin Lomax in The Devil’s Advocate. However, Pacino wasn’t up for it. Reeves shared, “Suddenly, it became a challenge. {But] you want a challenge in this business to see if you can reach what you’re going for. As Lee Strasberg used to say, ‘Man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what is heaven for?”

As Hackford continually revised the script because Pacino kept turning the role down, the latter rejected the part three times because he felt it wasn’t a good fit for him. Fortunately, the project finally reached a point when Pacino finally accepted the role of John Milton.

Reflecting on working with Pacino, the John Wick star once shared, “I knew by working with [Mr. Pacino] I could only raise my game. We work differently, but our relationship was fantastic for me anyway. I had some of the best times of my life with him.”

Although the movie was not recognized, Pacino and Reeves were lauded for their performance.

