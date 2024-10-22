Charlize Theron has established herself as a powerhouse in Hollywood over her impressive career spanning over two decades. With her stunning performances in films like Monster, for which she won an Academy Award, and Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron has showcased her depth as an actress. Despite her success and acclaim, she has faced her fair share of misogyny in the industry from her male counterparts.

In a throwback interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress had a lengthy and vulnerable conversation about her career where she revealed some complicated feelings about her past. She recalled feeling the sexual pressure, adding, “I remember one movie in particular, this male director who just kept bringing me in, fitting after fitting. It was just so obvious that it had to do with my sexuality and how f***able they could make me in the movie. And when I started, that was just kind of the norm.”

Theron further explained that during her early days as an aspiring actress in Hollywood, discussions about appropriate behavior towards women were virtually non-existent. As one of the first celebrities to raise her voice against the unfair treatment of women in the industry, she acknowledged that her approach evolved as she matured.

Now, Theron believes that engaging in honest and straightforward conversations is far more effective than resorting to shouting from the rooftops.

The actress recalled that the pressure peaked in 2003 when she and director Patty Jenkins were determined to bring Monster to life. Based on the true story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, Theron and Jenkins aimed to create a sobering film that delved into Wuornos’ tragic life. However, studio executives were more focused on marketing it as “a hot lesbian movie.”

Theron is set to reprise her role in The Old Guard 2.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood stories.

Must Read: Did You Know Guardians Of The Galaxy Saved Vin Diesel After The Death Of His Fast And Furious Co-Star Paul Walker?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News