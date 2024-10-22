Hold onto your dino-mite, folks! Jurassic World Rebirth is stomping to cinemas next summer, and the excitement is already roaring! The buzz started in January 2024 when Universal decided it was time to dig up the franchise and give it a fresh spin. Enter David Koepp, the screenwriter who brought us the original Jurassic Park magic—he’s back and ready to unleash some prehistoric pandemonium!

Filming kicked off in June 2024 and is set to wrap up in October, with Universal teasing fans with the official title—Jurassic World Rebirth—and a sneak peek of the plot. Forget directly picking up from Jurassic World Dominion; this film is launching an entirely new era. Think of it as a fresh batch of dino cookies—same oven, new recipe!

Meet the New Dinos on the Block

Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey are leading the charge in this new Jurassic World 4 adventure! Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert with more than a few tricks. Bailey steps in as Dr. Henry Loomis, the paleontologist, is ready to dig deeper than just bones. But wait, there’s more!

Mahershala Ali struts in as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s team leader with a penchant for drama, while Rupert Friend plays Martin Krebs, the drug rep who might be more than he seems. And let’s not forget Zora’s trusty team—Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein—who are ready to tackle whatever this dino-infested island throws their way!

Then there’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, a family man in the wrong place at the wrong time, joined by his kids, played by Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda. Picture this: they’re stranded on an island, with dinosaurs lurking around every corner. It sounds like a family vacation has gone wild, right?

New Director, New Vibes!

Gareth Edwards, the visionary behind Rogue One and Godzilla, is taking over the director’s chair. Talk about a power move! Edwards has promised a darker, more intense ride, and we can’t wait to see how he spices up the dino-drama. The filming schedule has been an international escapade, starting in Thailand, hopping to Malta, and finally wrapping up at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK.

While fans of the original cast might be itching for a reunion, it looks like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum won’t return this time. Pratt, however, kept fans guessing, saying, “Maybe I return. Maybe I don’t. You’ll just have to tune in to find out.” Teasing much? And Neill? He’s as confused as we are, jokingly stating he has “no idea” what’s happening with the new flick.

What’s the Plot? Dino Drama Unfolds

Set five years after the chaos of Jurassic World Dominion; Rebirth dives headfirst into a world where dinosaurs are not exactly thriving in the great outdoors anymore. Nope! They’re tucked away in isolated equatorial pockets, struggling to survive in a less-than-hospitable world. But don’t fret! Our heroes have a mission: extract precious DNA from three colossal dino species that could hold the key to life-saving medicine.

But here’s the catch: Zora’s crew doesn’t have an easy ride. After a run-in with some angry aquatic dinosaurs, they stumble upon a shipwrecked family. Talk about a Jurassic version of Survivor! As they navigate the island’s perils, they uncover a sinister secret hidden from the world for decades. What could it be? Our guess? A “don’t mess with nature” warning wrapped in mystery and suspense.

As filming for Jurassic World 4 wraps up in October, fans eagerly await a teaser. While there’s no footage yet, if everything goes according to plan, we might just get a sneak peek by the end of the year. The countdown’s officially begun, with a release date set for July 2, 2025, in the UK and US!

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood stories.

Must Read: Everything We Know About Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Packed Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News