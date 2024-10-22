Daredevil: Born Again—Release Date Revealed! Explore the Plot, Cast, & All You Need to Know About the MCU Series!

Here is all you need to know about Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ series that marks Charlie Cox’s return as the vigilante.

Daredevil: Born Again marks the return of the fan-favorite blind attorney slash superhero on screen. The show brings the vigilante into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Arrowverse’s Daredevil ended in 2018.

Charlie Cox reprises his role as the titular hero and is joined by many new cast members. After much anticipation, Disney+ has finally announced the release of the show. Here are all the updates you need about Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Cast

After the cancellation of Netflix’s Daredevil in 2018, fans demanded the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. Disney eventually heard the viewers, and the actor will take his legacy forward in Daredevil: Born Again. He will be joined by another Daredevil veteran, Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from the previous show.

The rest of the cast includes Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, Elden Henson as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie, Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Clark Johnson as Cherry, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again Story

The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind attorney with heightened physical capabilities. With his law firm, Murdock fights against injustice. Meanwhile, a crime lord and businessman, Wilson Fisk, pursues a political career in New York. When the two come face-to-face with their past, their lives become chaotic.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his political endeavors in New York. Both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course when their past identities begin to emerge.”

Daredevil: Born Again Release Date

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. The release date was confirmed at the New York Comic Con in October 2024. The show will feature nine episodes. Like other Disney+ shows, this one is also expected to follow a weekly schedule after releasing two episodes on the premiere day.

