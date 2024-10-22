Is Upcoming Venom 3 Connected With Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman? Explained By The Director

Venom: The Last Dance is arriving soon, and fans can’t help but make up theories about the upcoming highly-anticipated film, particularly Venom’s connection with Spiderman. The return of Tom Hardy’s Venom as the trilogy’s third chapter marks the final Venom film in Sony’s Spiderman Universe.

The trailer of Venom: The Last Dance featured the appearance of a star from The Amazing Spiderman, sparking rumors about a possible connection between Andrew Garfield’s Marvel franchise and Venom: The Last Dance. We can restate the theories now as director Kelly Marcel has finally answered all the questions.

Venom: The Last Dance Director Confirms Spiderman Connection

Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel revealed while speaking with IGN that Rhys Ifans’s appearance in the trailer is not connected to what fans think. She admitted that he is not playing Spiderman’s Dr. Curt Connors/The Lizard but will star as a new character.

Marcel explained, “It’s not uncommon for actors to be cast as different Marvel characters across various films, and this is no different. The best actors were cast, and Rhys is no exception. He plays a new and different character in an enjoyable and important role, and I am so excited for people’s reaction to his wonderful performance.”

Is Knull The Last Dance’s Main Villain?

In the conversation, Marcel also reflected on the debut of Marvel’s villain Knull for Venom: The Last Dance. She admitted that one movie would never do justice to such a big villain, teasing fans that they can expect to see Knull in other upcoming films. She said, “We were always aware of Knull but knew we needed to lay the foundation of the Venom character and his relationship with Eddie before introducing him. This is just the beginning for Knull.” Aren’t we excited to see the badass on the big screen?

Marcel further shared that Venom: The Last Dance would only introduce Knull to the fans, but it would be the beginning of his story. Of course, fans want to see more of him, and being

Marvel’s most significant film villain, building his stories will take time.

Venom: The Last Dance hit theaters on October 25, 2024.

