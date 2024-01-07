Charlie Cox’s Daredevil got a second chance when it appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home as the fans appreciated and praised him. After the 2021 MCU film, the fans demanded to bring him back and his version of Matt Murdock. Cox reprised his role again in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Besides Cox’s character’s return, the brutal villain from the Netflix series, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, also returned in his glorious self in the series Hawkeye. Marvel finally gave what the fans anticipated; they announced plans to revive the Netflix series and titled it Daredevil: Born Again.

The studio reportedly announced it at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and they described the upcoming series as the fourth season. The show started in 2015 and ran for three seasons. It was created by Drew Goddard, who is currently being eyed for another Marvel project. According to reports, Goddard is allegedly being considered to lead the Spider-Man 4 film with Tom Holland.

The Netflix show had an excellent rating of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb, and speaking of Daredevil: Born Again, the Kingpin, actor Vincent D’Onofrio has recently shared the latest production update on the upcoming MCU show. Let’s look at what we know about the series so far!

Cast –

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the visually impaired lawyer by the day and a vigilante by night, Daredevil. Vincent, who is set to appear in Echo, assuring everyone that he survived Maya’s blow in the Hawkeye series, will also be in Daredevil: Born Again as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. According to a Collider report, Michael Gandolfini has been cast in an undisclosed role. Other cast members include Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk [Kingpin’s wife]. Ayelet Zurer played Vanessa’s role in the Netflix series.

Additionally, Nikki M James and Arty Froushan will also be in the show. Nikki is set to play Kristen McDuffie, a significant character in the Daredevil comics. One of the most exciting casting news is Jon Bernathal’s return as Frank Castle, a.k .a. The Punisher. Frank’s Punisher was introduced in Season 2, and then he had his own series.

Alqaua Cox and Tatiana Maslany might also appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Makers

Daredevil: Born Again’s new showrunners and directors include Dario Scardapane and Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorehead, respectively. As per IMDb, Matt Corman, Louis D’Esposito, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Brad Winderbaum have been listed as the show’s executive producers.

Production Detail

The star of the series, Charlie Cox, initially revealed that they were supposed to shoot for it all of 2023. They were alleged to begin in February and finish in December. They reportedly started the shoot in Marche 2023, and things took a back seat in June because of the Hollywood strikes. But Vincent D’Onofrio has recently assured that they would start soon. He said, “We’re gonna start soon, hopefully sooner than later, and Charlie [Cox] and I feel like the right vibe is there.” As per reports, the Netflix show will influence the upcoming series.

Number of Episodes and Release Date

Daredevil: Born Again will have 18 episodes, and initially, it was set to be released in spring 2024, but that might get delayed because of the delay in the shoot due to the strikes. Several reports now claim that the series will come out in January 2025.

OTT Platform

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+.

