Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series list for the last week of 2023 has some exciting entries, with some old ones that have become constants. From My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1, The Crown: Season 6 to Young Sheldon: Season 1 and others are still on the list and are in no mood to go anywhere. Instead, the viewers are not yet ready to stop binging on them.

The topmost streaming platform has brought its weekly top ten list from December 25th to 31st. It was the Holiday Week, and people were busy with the Christmas celebrations followed by the New Year, but that didn’t stop them from enjoying quality content on Netflix.

After staying on Netflix’s weekly Global Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list for a long time, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 is no longer on it. It made way for some new series. With a new entry on the #1 spot, The Crown: Season 6 gets pushed to the third spot.

Let’s look at Netflix’s Top 10 Moat-Watched Web Series List Here:

1. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon is a standup special on the end of humanity, political correctness, AI, funerals, weddings, and more. Gervais is known for the British version of The Office, and recently, an old clip of the comedian joking about Hollywood personalities’ involvement with Jeffrey Epstein has gone viral. Gervais’ Netflix series came out on December 25th, and with 8 million views, it has grabbed the top spot. The series has been watched for 8.4 million hours.

2. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1 slipped to the second position from its #1 spot last week. It has generated 5.4 million views and has been watched for 41.4 million hours. Check out our review of the romance drama here.

3. The Crown: Season 6

The Crown: Season 6 has been on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list for seven weeks. The hit series came to an end after successfully running for six seasons. The series generated 3.6 million views in its seventh week and was watched for 31.6 million hours.

4. Obliterated: Season 1

It is a web series about an elite force that stops a deadly threat to Las Vegas. It has Teen Wolf star Shelley Hennig in a vital role. The series dropped from the third spot and is now at #4 with 2.6 million views. The series has been watched for 17.8 million hours.

5. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer is a comedy special where comedian Dave cracks everyone up with his unfiltered self. It is the debut week of the series on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list. It has 2.2 million views with 2.1 million hours watched.

6. Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

This one hour of firewood burning in an aesthetic fireplace is on the list for the second consecutive week. It has also climbed up two places from last week’s #8 position. It has 1.9 million views and has been watched for 1.9 million hours.

7. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

This series on World War II is intriguing for the viewers as it is on the list for the fourth time. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1 has been watched for 8.8 million hours with 1.8 million views.

8. Trevor Noah: Where Was 1

After its premiere week, the series was at the #3 spot on the list but has now crawled to the eighth position. Trevor Noah‘s show has 1.7 million views and has been watched for 1.9 million hours.

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

Young Sheldon: Season 1 is on the list for the sixth consecutive week and was at #9 last week, too. The series has 1.5 million and has been watched for 11 million hours.

10. Bebefinn Playtime

Bebefinn Playtime is a new entry on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched Web Series list. Bebefinn learns about the world around him through several lessons. People have watched it for 1.5 million hours, and it has 1.5 million views.

Let’s see which shows continue their run and remain on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Watched Web Series List next time.

