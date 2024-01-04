Jenna Ortega, the world’s favorite Hollywood freshie, known for her extraordinary acting talent and perpetually unamused face, is making waves across the internet with her various new roles. The 21-year-old actress has been acting since she was 10 and has worked in some of this decade’s most famous TV shows and movies. A few of her breakthrough roles include a younger version of Jane from the show “Jane the Virgin” and Darcy from “Richie Rich.” She also appeared in two more super popular titles — “Iron Man 3” and “Insidious Chapter 2 — back in 2013. You probably didn’t know that, did you?

While she’s been in numerous films and TV shows throughout her acting career, here are some of her best performances that account for today’s popularity.

Scream (2022)

Ortega established herself as the new scream queen when she appeared in the fifth installment of the “Scream” franchise in 2022. The slasher film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, takes place almost twenty-five years after the original “Scream” movie. It follows the reappearance of Ghostface in Woodsboro and his subsequent attack on Tara Carpenter (Ortega’s role), which leaves her hospitalized. The film also features an iconic cast ensemble that includes Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette.

“Scream” can be streamed on Prime Video.

Wednesday (2022)

“Wednesday” is a Netflix-produced horror-comedy show released in 2022 and instantly became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. It is based on Charles Addams’ “The Addams Family” and centers entirely on the character of Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega. Wednesday, Addams gets expelled from her school as the result of a ‘prank’ and gets enrolled into a school specialized for kids like her — dark and scary outcasts who do not fit in. Much of the story revolves around her adjusting to her new learning environment.

“Wednesday” was the series that catapulted Jenna Ortega to fame and made her the star she is today. Her performance also got her nominations for a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

“Wednesday” can watched on Netflix.

Scream VI (2023)

“Scream VI” is the sixth installment in the “Scream” franchise and was released in 2023. It is a direct sequel to the previous “Scream” film with Tara Carpenter (and her sister Sam Carpenter) and follows her life after she moves out from Woodsboro to attend college in New York. Unfortunately for her and her sister, Ghostface follows her there; this time, he’s more determined than ever.

“Scream VI” can be streamed on Apple TV.

X (2022)

The “Scream” movies aren’t the only films that have established Ortega as the new scream queen. She was in another slasher film alongside Mia Goth in 2022, “X,” directed by Ti West. The plot follows a group of amateur filmmakers who rent a small cabin in a secluded area to produce an adult film. Their plans take a wild turn when their renters, an elderly couple, turn on them and start picking them off one by one. Ortega plays Lorraine Day in the movie.

“X” is available for streaming on Hulu.

The Fallout (2021)

“The Fallout” is one of the more severe movies on this list. It explores more delicate themes involving trauma and therapy and revolves around school shooting survivors. Jenna Ortega plays the titular role of Vada Cavell, a survivor who cannot cope with her PTSD surrounding the recent shooting incident she’s been in. This makes her turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms, making her spiral down further.

“The Fallout” can be streamed on Prime Video.

Without a doubt, Jenna Ortega is a very talented actress, and her upcoming role in Jade Halley Bartlett’s “Miller’s Girl” alongside Martin Freeman is highly anticipated. “Miller’s Girl” is scheduled to be released in the US on January 26, 2024.

