Superman: Legacy’s casting is almost done, revealing the film’s director, James Gunn. He has also shared promising updates on the DC movie’s production. It will be the first film of the new DCU and will be led by David Corenswet, known for playing the lead in Netflix’s The Politician. This film has been in the news since it was announced, and Gunn, who is socially very active, kept updating the fans on the movie’s progress.

DC is going through a complete reboot after Gunn and Peter Safran took over the studios, and many actors were let go by them except for Jason Momoa. Momoa still has a chance to continue his future in the new DCU, as fans want to see him in the role of Lobo. The DC character is the last living person on the planet of Czarnia and works as a mercenary and bounty hunter. When Jason’s Lobo rumors came out, many expressed their wish to cast him as one of the villains in Gunn’s movie, but unfortunately, that is not happening.

Superman is one of the most popular superheroes, and kids love this character even before they learn about DC and Marvel. Many movies have been made on this Kryptonian, and actors like Richard Donner, Christopher Reeves, Brendon Routh, Henry Cavill, and others have donned the cape before David Corenswet. From cast announcements to production details, let us quickly look at things we know about Superman: Legacy.

Cast

As mentioned earlier, David Corenswet will play Clark Kent, a.k .a. Superman. Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, has been cast in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Nathan Fillion, who was also a part of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, will appear as Green Lantern Guy Gardner. Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho will be in the supporting cast. Additionally, Skyler Gisondo as Calrk, Lois’ friend Jimmy Olsen, and Sara Sampaio as Lex’s right-hand woman, Eve Teschmacher, have been roped in.

Plot

Nothing substantial has been revealed about the plot of Superman: Legacy except that it will not be an origin story, and in December 2023, according to Production Weekly and Collider, it will be about Kent going on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Production

James Gunn regularly updates the fans on the progress of Superman: Legacy, and once again, taking to his Threads account, he has revealed production details of the much-anticipated movie. He wrote, “It’s going swimmingly. Sets being built, costumes being finished, actors studying roles, prosthetics and VFX models being made, flights booked. Here we go.” He added that more than 90% of the cast had been locked.

Previously, he revealed that they will begin filming in March. Last year’s reports claimed that the filming would happen in different places. Gunn told a fan that some parts of the movie would be shot on soundstages in Atlanta and the rest in locations worldwide.

Release Date

James Gunn will also be writing the script and directing Superman: Legacy. The David Corenswet-led DCU movie is expected to be released on July 11th, 2025.

