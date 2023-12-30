Jeremy Renner started in 2023 with a tragic accident that left him seriously wounded, but his road to recovery has been remarkable, and he is all set to shoot for his thriller series, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. A 14,300 lb snowplow ran over the actor, and here is a detailed article on his recovery and the upcoming project.

Renner has been playing the role of Mike McLusky as Mayor of Kingstown since 2021. The actor shared the news of his comeback to work via social media. It is a big deal for the actor and his fans as it significantly impacted his life. Scroll below for more deets.

Jeremy Renner’s show Mayor of Kingstown is rated 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and his co-star Emma Laird, who plays the role of Iris in it, shared the news of his return on her Instagram Story. The Marvel star reshared Emma’s post on his Instagram story, and it was a picture of Laird and Renner. The actress wrote, “It’s happening, Back with my favourite [sic] guy next week.”

What is the Mayor of Kingstown about?

Mayor of Kingstown is about the McLusky family in Kingstown; they are a family of power brokers. There, the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The second season’s finale saw an all-out war break in the city, resulting in Miriam and Robert’s hospitalization. The Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will pick up from there.

Who will be seen in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3?

Jeremy Renner, as Mike McLusky, will head the series like the previous two seasons. Besides him, Emma Laird as Iris. Toby Bamtefa, aka Dverin ‘Bunny’ Washington, the drug dealer, will likely return in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Taylor Handley as Mike’s brother, Derek Webster as Police Officer Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley as SWAT member Robert Sawyer, Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky, and Aidan Gillen as the antagonist Milo Sunter are also expected to return in Season 3.

Who will be making the Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are expected to continue their duties as the series’ creators.

Where & when will the Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 be streaming?

The series is available on Paramount+, and the Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will also be premiering on the same platform.

There has not been any further news on Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown Season 3’s release date.

Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow accident and his recovery journey –

January 2023

On 1st January 2023, Jeremy Renner, while saving his nephew, got run over by a snowplow in Nevada. The actor was airlifted due to suffering a blunt chest trauma, and he broke over thirty bones. Renner fought for his life and was finally discharged from the hospital after two weeks.

On 2nd January, Jeremy Renner underwent surgery, and on the 3rd, his MCU so-star Mark Ruffalo shared a heartfelt note requesting his followers for the Hawkeye actor’s speedy recovery. The same day, Renner shared a picture of him from the hospital on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude towards his well-wishers. Hollywood celebs like Jimmy Fallon, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Hemsworth, and others shared their wishes in the comments.

On 5th January, Renner posted a video of his mother and sister’s visit to the ICU. The following day, he posted a photo of himself with the medical staff. On 7th January, the actor turned 52 but was still in the hospital recovering from the accident. Several actors posted birthday wishes, and he made sure to thank them.

On 15th January, his Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premiered, and in between, Renner kept updating his fans about his health. The actor did not forget to tweet about the new episode of the Paramount+ series. The show creator, Hugh Dillon, praised the actor in an interview with Extra.

A few days after that, Jeremy revealed that he had broken about 30 bones in the accident.

February 2023

In February, he shared an update on his Disney+ series Rennervations. Ant-Man stars Evangeline Lily and Paul Rudd, updating the fans about Renner’s health, assured them he was doing well. Later that month, the Wind River star shared his electric stimulation workout and reflected on his mental health during recovery.

March 2023

In March, the actor shared that he is up and walking. He also revealed that the snowplow that left him in such a condition was returning home.

April 2023

In April, he made his first television appearance for a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer after the incident. His life was returning to normalcy as he attended the premiere of his show Rennervations that month.

October 2023

In October, in an interview with CNN, the Marvel star opened up about his mental health after the incident and said, “I’m very, very clear. My life is really lean if that makes sense. There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower.”

November 2023

In November, the actor updated his condition and thanked his fans. Jeremy Renner revealed that he had undergone every type of therapy since January and thanked everyone for empowering him to endure.

December 2023

As mentioned above, Jeremy Renner is up and about, all ready to entertain his fans with his acting talent. He will soon commence filming for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3. The actor updated his fans by sharing a post on his IG story. Check out the post here:

¡GENIAL! Un año después de su accidente con un quitanieve, Jeremy Renner (#Hawkeye) parece que vuelve a las grabaciones de la tercera temporada de #MayorOfKingstown, reveló en una historia de instagram Emma Laird. pic.twitter.com/jmWM0MGxFl — Peteman (@Nerdcopolis) December 30, 2023



For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films: Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Grabs The #1 Spot In Its Debut Week With Over 20 Million Views; Check Out The Complete List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News