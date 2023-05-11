With an aim to give back to communities, Marvel superhero Jeremy Renner joins forces with global actors on his quest to reimagine decommissioned vehicles with a purpose in Rennervations. Through the series, the two-time Academy Award® nominee lives by the motto, “Every build has a purpose”, as he travels the world with his business partner Rory Millikin to deliver the finished vehicles. Behind every vehicle lies a story and purpose to serve communities. Here’s a look at the different ways defunct vehicles get envisioned into active and purposeful spaces in the series.

Music studio in Chicago

Being an artist, creative spaces are close to Jeremy Renner’s heart. In the first episode of the series, the star rebuilds a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, an organization that offers various after-school programs to help keep urban youths off the streets in Chicago. By reimagining, repurposing, and renovating it into a mobile music studio, he gifts the children a space to record their own music, play instruments and let their creativity take shape with actor and singer, Vanessa Hudgens.

Mobile Dance Studio in Mexico

Dance studios are active centres of creativity and engagement that support mental and creative development. In the second episode of the series, Jeremy Renner and his team rebuild a city bus into a mobile dance studio for Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas, a nonprofit organization offering full-time care and parenting to vulnerable kids unable to live with their families. The new space will be able to host dance classes and have recitals and serve as a classroom cum mobile event space around town. The team delivers the mobile dance studio with help from two-time Latin GRAMMY Award®-recipient Sebastián Yatra.

Mobile Recreation Center in Northern Nevada

Recreational spaces act as positive venues that bring together communities and serve as mental refreshment zones. In the third episode of the series, Jeremy Renner and his team rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation centre for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. With multiple activity options like a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab, it can positively engage underserved rural communities. Jeremy Renner joins forces with his “Avengers” and “Hurt Locker” co-star Anthony Mackie to deliver the new mobile recreation centre.

Mobile Water Treatment Centre in Rajasthan

On his first trip to India, Jeremy Renner visits the water-scarce state of Rajasthan. Here, he and his team rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. The treatment centre will be able to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so children can drink groundwater that is usually non-potable. Jeremy Renner joins hands with his “Mission: Impossible” co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor to deliver the vehicle.

