AI has undeniably and unarguably taken over the internet in the past few months and you cannot ‘not be’ in awe of the tool. Since the time the tech application was introduced, many artists have been imagining and re-imagining artists in various roles. Now everyone’s favourite show Game Of Thrones has been re-imagined as an Indian series titled “Khel Singhasan Ka” which translates to, The Power Play!

An AI artist, reimagined Game Of Throne characters Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Arya Stark in the world of Indian film-maker Mani Ratnam’s recently released magnum Opus Pooniyin Selvan.

While Jon Snow, Kit Harrington was reimagined as Vikram’s character Aditha Karikalan, Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Atark was re-imagined as Kundavai which was played by Indian actor Trisha in the original film. Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen got a makeover in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character Jamie Lannister and Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister were re-imagined as Chola kings Arulmozhi Varman and Vanthiyathevan.

However, the internet was bowled over with Game Of Thrones Arya Stark reimagined as young Poonguzhali who was played by Aishwarya Lekshmi in Ponniyin Selvan. All the AI images have been re-imagined by an Instagram page @thengakolamedia.

“Damn, why does Aarya look exactly like an Indian beauty??? She’s truly gorgeous this way. Absolutely stole my heart”, wrote one user. Another user wrote, “At the end, Arya Stark stole my heart.”

“Khel Singhaasan ka”, a user titled the series. Another one wrote, “Raja raja Jamie thamburaan.” Other users gave cross over names to characters such as “John Karikalan, Nandini Targeryan.”

Let us know what you think of this Mani Ratnam‘s version of Game Of Thrones in the comments section below.

