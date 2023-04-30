The much-awaited release from Kollywood, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is running in theatres now. Surprisingly, the film has opened with much lesser numbers than the first instalment, but if we look at the overall picture, the magnum opus is in the race to become one of the biggest hits at the worldwide box office in the history of Tamil cinema. Keep reading to know more!

Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS-1 was released in September 2022 and opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences alike. However, all thanks to strong support from the Tamil audience and superb performance in overseas, the film managed to earn a whopping 483 crores gross at the worldwide box office and become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time.

This time, for Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS-2, both the critics’ reviews and people’s verdict are more favourable. As a result, the film’s box office is doing all the talking as already 100 crores gross have been crossed in just 2 days. With such a pace and good word-of-mouth, the biggie is bound to do a rocking business globally. But will it ever enter the list of top 5 Tamil grossers of all-time? Let’s check out the list below to know about it!

Top 5 highest-grossing Tamil grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0 – 800 crores gross Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 483 crores gross Vikram – 426 crores gross Kabali – 400 crores gross (no confirmed source available) Varisu 300.98 crores gross

As we mentioned above, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed 100 crores globally in just 2 days. So with such a speed, beating Varius won’t be a huge task but surpassing Kabali and other films will totally depend on how PS 2 sustains from Monday onwards.

