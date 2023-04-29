Dasara Box Office (Worldwide): Nani's Film Underperforms A Big Time After A Good Start, To Wrap Up Below 120 Crores

Nani’s first-ever pan-India film, Dasara is on the verge of ending its theatrical run very soon. One can say that this period action drama is practically out of theatres already as from hereon, the collection update isn’t expected to come. So, let’s find out how much the film has earned at the worldwide box office!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Upon its release, it opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. As a result, Nani‘s pan-India failed to turn out to be that big even after a strong start on the board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Dasara has earned 81 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). In gross, it equals 95.58 crores. In overseas, the film has made about 23 crores gross, taking the worldwide box office collection to 118.58 crores gross.

Dasara’s global sum is clearly not up to the mark as the film had done a business of 35 crore+ gross on the opening day itself. The least expectation was to go past 150 crores but that mark has remained miles ahead. Now, the Nani starrer will add a negligible amount to its box office total and the lifetime will be wrapped up below 120 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Witnesses A Good Jump, Hits The 50 Crore Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News