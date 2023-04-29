Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has done really well at the box office on its opening day. Even though the numbers are less than the first instalment, it’s a healthy sum overall. Following the trajectory of the big start, the film has now shown a jump on Saturday, i.e. on day 2 and here are its early trends!

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and others, PS 2 has received positive reviews so far, both from the critics as well as the audience. And that’s good news as Ponniyin Selvan 2 had received mixed reviews. This has given PS 2 a chance to show an upward trend till Sunday.

Speaking about day 2, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is earning somewhere between 28-30 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). It’s a good growth after the opening of 25 crores and the overall collection now stands at 53-55 crores nett. There’s a chance of hitting 30 crores today, but even if that doesn’t happen, a big 30 crore+ Sunday is definitely on the cards.

Apart from the Tamil version, PS 2 has started picking up the pace in other dubbed versions too. Let’s see how much moolah it rakes in over the opening weekend.

