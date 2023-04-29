Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan further slowed down on Friday as 2.50 crores* came in. These collections are even lesser than the day before when 3.50 crores* had come in. Moreover, when compared to the first day numbers of 15.81 crores, this is a big drop for sure.

It is quite apparent that the Salman Khan starrer has witnessed most of the audience footfalls till Monday when there was Eid effect and post that amongst neutral audiences the reach has been rather restricted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact that the film is seeing eyeballs primarily because there is no other major Bollywood release, though one waits to see the kind of gains that the Hindi version of PS-2 may end up making over the weekend and then weekdays to follow.

So far, the film has collected 94.71 crores* and with some sort of push in numbers today and tomorrow, the 100 crores mark would be reached by the close of second weekend. Of course, in the current times nothing like this is a given that a big ticket film will most definitely enter 100 Crore Club, as was the case pre-pandemic.

This has been proven time and again with several holiday releases struggling to reach even 75 crores during last year and a half, leave aside crossing the 100 crores mark. In that sense, the Salman Khan starrer would be reaching there but just about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Closing Collection): This Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Lagging Behind Part 1 By 9 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News