Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has taken a strong start at the Indian box office. Even though part 1 had opened to mixed public opinions, it went on to become one of the biggest hits in the history of Tamil cinema. And now, the sequel seems to be moving in the same direction. Here’s how much it has made on day 1!

PS 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and others in important roles. Released amid high expectations, the film has been receiving good reviews from critics. As a result, despite the advance booking staying below the 10 crore mark, the film has marked a solid opening.

As per early trends flowing in, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has closed its day 1 in the range of 33-35 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages). As expected, the main Tamil version is driving the collection by contributing the biggest chunk. The film has a high chance of surpassing Ponniyin Selvan 1‘s 34 crores opening day as it is flirting around that mark.

While the Tamil version is going to be huge, it’ll be interesting to see how Ponniyin Selvan 2 performs in the other dubbed versions.

Meanwhile, Karthi, who is essaying the role of Vandhiyathevan in the sequel of Ponniyin Selvan, feels that films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF‘ have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India.

