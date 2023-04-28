Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and the team are back to complete the historic saga with Ponniyin Selvan 2. The first part was a huge success at the box office and now, expectations are sky high from the sequel. But is it heading in a right direction? Let’s take a look at the day 1 advance booking!

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 opened to mixed reviews upon its release in September 2022. However, the magnum opus surprised everyone by earning well over 450 crores gross at the worldwide box office and went onto become one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever. The business was majorly driven by Tamil Nadu state and overseas.

Now talking about the advance booking response, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has witnessed a decent response for day 1 as it has sold tickets worth 7.65 crores gross all across the country (as per 12 am). For the unversed, the part 1 had enjoyed the advance booking of whopping 16.72 crores gross. So here, the sequel is lagging behind by almost 9.07 crores when compared to PS 1. Still, a roaring start is expected in Tamil Nadu and in overseas market. Rest of the territories will perform depending upon the word of mouth.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is being screened with a popular ticket pricing strategy i.e. normal ticket rates. This will attract good footfalls and the IMAX version too is expected to contribute a good chunk at the box office.

Also starring Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in key roles, PS 2 has released in 5 Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

