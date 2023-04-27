Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Released precisely a week ago, Salman Khan’s much-awaited action-packed family drama opened to mixed reviews from critics but positive ones from his fans. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh and many more.

Since its release, KKBKKJ has performed well at the box office and is inching very close to entering the 100 crore club. Scroll on to know how much the film earned on Day 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Salman Khan’ Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is nearing the 100 crore milestone and will enter the covered club soon. According to the latest media reports, the Farhad Samji directorial has garnered 2.50-3.50 crore on its seventh day at the domestic BO. With these numbers taken into consideration, KKBKKJ’s total collections now stand between 91.21 – 92.21 crore*

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan domestic collection, the Salman Khan starrer earned 15.81 crore on the opening day, 25.75 crore on Day 2, 26.61 crore on Day 3, 10.27 crore on its first Monday, 6.12 crore on Tuesday and 4.25 crore* on Day 6.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014) and stars Salman Khan as Bhaijaan with Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam playing the parts of his brother Ishq, Moh and Luv respectively. In the drama, Pooja Hegde plays Bhagyalaxmi – the film’s leading female, Venkatesh is seen as her brother and Jagapathi Babuas, their family’s arch enemy.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates and news from the entertainment world!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan Starrer Witnesses A Drop On Wednesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News