Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan saw a drop in collections on Wednesday as 4.25 crores* came in. On Tuesday, the film had anyways seen a drop from Monday collections of 10.27 crores and had brought in 6.12 crores, so it seemed that the footfalls would stabilise on Wednesday and Thursday. Hence, this drop is truly surprising.

One just hopes that the collections for KKBKKj stay stable from this point on and don’t drop further today and tomorrow so that by Sunday, one can see some sort of peak in numbers again.

Earlier, it had seemed quite straight forward that the Salman Khan starrer would hit double digits again on Sunday, if not on Saturday. However that won’t be the case now since the film is coming down to lower levels. At best the best day ahead for the film is now in 7-8 crores range which would be hit on Sunday.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now collected 88.71 crores* and while 90 crores mark would be crossed today, it would take a while before the 100 Crore Club entry is made. It would now happen on Saturday and from there the journey would begin for the next big milestone of 125 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

