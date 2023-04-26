It was a fair Tuesday for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as 6.12 crores came in. The film had collected 10.27 crores on Monday, so it was expected that the Eid factor would compensate for the expected Tuesday drop and hence the collections would be around 8 crores at least. Hence, it’s a bit surprising to see the numbers in the 6 crores range now.

That said, if the collections stay over the 5.50 crores mark today and tomorrow, then it would account for a fair hold as that would indicate not much of a fall on second Friday either. However, if the collections slide further, then the film would have to rely upon jumps seen on the second weekend to accumulate fair lifetime collections.

As of now, it’s pretty much certain that Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will get into the 130 crores range, at least, unless something drastic happens (which doesn’t seem like the case).

However, a lot would boil down to collections stabilising during these two weekdays. So far, Salman Khan starrer film has collected 84.46 crores, and while earlier it seemed that the 100 Crore Club entry would take place by tomorrow itself, now it will get pushed to the day after tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

