It was a good Monday for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as 10.27 crores came in. There were two things that the film needed to get right on this very crucial Monday. First and foremost it couldn’t have fallen by 50%. Secondly, it had to maintain its double digit run. There were all the chances of the former happening since the film is coming off a holiday weekend and then Saturday & Sunday were quite good. That said, since Eid fell on Saturday, there is a lot of audience base that’s yet to watch the film and hence the spillover effect was there. The same should be the case today as well.

As for the double-digit factor then well, something like this not just has a psychological impact on the makers but also on trade in general as well as exhibition circles since this results in a lot of positivity. The narrative is always better when collections are over the 10 crores mark, and that’s something which should drive the rest of the weekdays as well.

Today, the collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should stay stable, and even if there is a usual 10%-15% fall, the end result would still be good. Of course, tomorrow and the day after, there would be a drop, but as long as there is regular weekday trending that’s seen for even reasonably successful films, the first week would come out healthy enough. So far, the film has brought in 78.34 crores, which means there is a good possibility that the 100 crores mark will be reached in Week One itself by Farhad Samji-directed action drama.

Note: Box office numbers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

