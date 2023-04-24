Shah Rukh Khan has worked with several actresses who never leave a chance to shower praises on the superstar for being the gentleman he is. Introducing Mahira Khan in India, Shah Rukh Khan starred opposite her in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees, which was a box-office hit. India may be banned Pakistani artists from the country, but Mahira is one such actress who made a mark for herself in the Indian market and garnered a massive fan following.

Mahira, who complimented SRK in Raees in her latest interview, revealed that she was scared she shouldn’t do something objectionable, especially while shooting for the romantic song Zaalima. Scroll down to read interesting details shared by the Pakistani actress.

Mahira Khan recently appeared on a podcast where she revealed that she kept telling Shah Rukh Khan, “you can’t kiss me,” while shooting for Zaalima. The actress further revealed that with all the restrictions and her conditions, the makers finalised nose-to-nose kissing between her and SRK as the hook step of the song. Read on!

Mahira Khan told Anupama Chopra on her ‘All About Movies’ podcast, “When we were shooting for Zaalima, they all used to make fun of me because I used to be scared, ‘ki kuch zyada na ho jaaye. So, I used to be like, ‘you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this’. He used to be like, ‘Kya ho gaya hai’. He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, ‘Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai’”.

“We didn’t know what to do on the hook in the song ‘Zaalima’ so it became a joke that since nothing else can happen, let’s make the noses kiss. Let’s go for nose-to-nose kissing. The whole song if you look at it, he just does a little nose thing. He was just like, ‘Will this be okay? Is this okay for you?’ In my heart, I would be like, ‘What do you know?’,” Mahira Khan spilt the beans further.

Last month we reported what Mahira said about Shah Rukh Khan during her appearance on at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

