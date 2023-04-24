Over the last several weeks, actress Radhika Apte has made some shocking revelations about her time in the Bollywood film industry. While she spoke about being asked to get bigger b**bs and even her nose changed, she now opens up about her worries regarding turning down a role because she wonders if the projects will keep coming.

In a recent interview, Radhika also spoke about the difficulty involved in finding characters that inspire her. Stating the unavailability of good scripts as one of the reasons why she chooses to do limited work, read on to know all she had to say.

During a recent chat with the news agency PTI, Radhika Apte opened up about turning down a role. The ‘Mrs Undercover’ actress said, “I just say, ‘I don’t feel like doing the part right now’. It is hard to reject because sometimes you don’t have anything else, and you feel, ‘Will I get work?’ As a freelance actor, you are constantly thinking about your next project; it can be scary, but it is ok.”

Opening up about the type of scripts offered nowadays, Radhika Apte added, “It is difficult these days to find that good script as everyone is making everything so fast. There are lots of other parameters that have to fit in. It is difficult to find roles that you just wholeheartedly go and feel this is so well crafted. I live in two countries, and I work when I want to do work, I don’t do a lot of work because it makes me feel quite exhausted, so I select less work; I like it that way. When I don’t work, I write, read, and do things other than acting.”

Radhika – well-known for films such as Badlapur, Phobia, Andhadhun, Monica, O My Darling and more, was recently seen in the digitally released spy comedy film Mrs Undercover. The actresses next includes a project in the US and the UK.

What do you think of Radhika Apte’s statement on fearing the loss of future films? Let us know in the comments.

