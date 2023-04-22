Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo marks the dawn of saas bahu 2.0 as Disney+ Hotstar’s series takes you on a journey that redefines everything you thought you knew about the saas – bahu relationship. A mother-in-law who is unapologetically hardcore, and daughters-in-law who are steadfast and formidable – these women are nothing but badass, powerful, and even ruthless by choice.

The series revolves around four inimitable women, the matriarch Savitri, her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur – a forgotten village in the north-west.

In Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, Savitri runs a company named Rani Cooperative, trading in products ranging from jari-booti balms to textiles. But everything here isn’t what it seems. Turns out, this cottage business is just a front for the biggest drug cartel being run in South Asia.

Produced by Maddock Films, Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo is directed by the uber-talented Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with a talented cast, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra amongst others. Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo releases on 5th May, 2023 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

