Netflix is one of the leading online streaming platforms in the world. Well, with great powers come great responsibilities. The streaming giant has taken the responsibility to warn its viewers to be careful about watching explicit scenes with their families. For the unversed, several new shows and movies have dropped on Netflix, and the audience is particularly bothered by a few scenes in the series, Obsession. For more details, scroll on.

Obsession is a new romantic thriller on Netflix, starring Charlie Murphy, Richard Armitage, Rish Shah and Indira Varma in the leading roles. The story revolves around Anna’s (Charlie) affair with her fiance’s father, William (Richard), which turns into a dangerous obsession. The show has some pretty explicit s*x scenes that also involve BDSM.

The show has garnered a mixed response from the audience. Many netizens have called the s*x scenes painful and hard to watch online. But as they say, even bad publicity is publicity, after all. The steamy scenes of the show have created a buzz on social media, so much so that Netflix had to share a message and warn its audience. The Twitter handle of Netflix UK and Ireland shared a post that read, “If you’ve made the (questionable) decision to watch Obsession with your parents, these are the moments you’ll probably want to excuse yourself.”

Take A Look:

If you've made the (questionable) decision to watch Obsession with your parents, these are the moments you'll probably want to excuse yourself: Ep1: 26m14s

Ep2: 00m32s

Ep2: 22m00s

Ep3: 10m15s

Ep3: 25m58s

Ep4: 02m15s — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 16, 2023

The four-part series has a few love-making scenes, and Netflix has mentioned the exact time stamp for them. This way, if someone has decided to watch Obsession with their families, they can skip the explicit parts. As per Indy100, the viewers were finding the s*x scenes ‘cringe’ and ‘off-putting.’ The tweet has grabbed the netizens’ attention, and here’s what they said –

One wrote, “I feel embarrassed watching it and I’m watching on my own! Or rather I’ve stopped watching as bit too risqué for me”

Another said, “I cringed watching this with my wife. Episode 1. And thats as far as we go.”

Third user commented, “I watched 10 minutes, and the incredibly poor acting and embarrassingly terrible script have ensured that I’ll never watch the rest.”

The last one added, “This is very useful, can all programmes come with this please!!”

Let us know what you think of Netflix’s tweet and Obsession.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

