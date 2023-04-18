Ever since Kapil Sharma returned with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, it’s has been in the news for some infamous reasons. A few days before its arrival, reports of Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek opting out of the comedy show made headlines. While Bharti cited other professional commitments as the reason, rumours were that Krushna exited due to monetary issues with the makers.

While he had quashed all the rumours earlier, he has not confirmed the same. In his latest interview, the comedian reacted to the reports of him returning to the show. Earlier media reports were abuzz that comedian is in talks with the makers for his return. A few days later, it was stated that the comedy show would soon go off the air.

Now Krushna Abhishek has finally reacted to the rumours of his return to The Kapil Sharma Show and confirmed that he’s in talks with the makers. He further stated that he might not be seen in the current season, but he hopes he returns in the next season. Speaking to ETimes, Krushan Abhishek says, “Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se.” Adding, “It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season. Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it?”

Further, when he was asked about The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air, Krushna Abhishek said, “I have no information on this. I love the show and am extremely fond of the makers. It’s always been a great association with them. I have missed being a part of TKSS. I am quite attached to Archanaji (Archana Puran Singh) and Kapil. I have had a 15-year-long association with Archanaji. I must admit that I wasn’t close to Kapil when I joined the show, but now that I worked and spent time with him, I have grown extremely fond of him.”

Yesterday we reported what Kapil Sharma said about the rumours of his comedy show going off-air. He confirmed to the same portal that owing to his international tours, the makers are looking into pulling the plug on the show.

Coming back, how many of you are excited to see Krushna Abhishek returning to The Kapil Sharma Show?

