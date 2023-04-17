Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has been grabbing eyeballs following her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Well, ahead of the release of the film, a former Bigg Boss contestant opened up about the time when the Punjabi film industry had cut her off.

Shehnaaz, made her Punjabi acting debut with Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh among others. In a recent interview Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she cried when the makers of her Punjabi movie did not invite her to the premiere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actress said that she had worked in a Punjabi movie as the second lead and they did not invite me to the premier. “They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos from the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they cancelled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me off,” Shehnaaz was quoted as saying.

The upcoming drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and will release on April 21. It stars Salman, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati among others.

During promoting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Shehnaaz Gill and other stars at The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan slammed social media users for trending ‘Sidnaaz’ on social media. In the clip, he is seen scolding fans for trending ‘Sidnaaz’ and causing distress to Shehnaaz.

Salman Khan expressed that Shehnaaz is constantly being associated with the ‘Sidnaaz’ trend which is making it difficult for her to move on. Salman Khan can be heard saying, “Kuch time pehle inko ‘Sidnaaz Sidnaaz’ karke bolte the. Ab woh duniya mai nahi raha aur vo jahan pe bhi hai, vo bhi yahi chahega ki inki zindagi mai koi aaye, you know shaadi hojaaye, bacche hojaaye (some used to address her saying ‘Sidnaaz’. Sidharth is not among us anymore but even he would have wanted her to move on and start a family).”

Must Read: Shaktimaan, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai Fame K K Goswami Is Heartbroken Because Of Not Having Any Shows, Says “Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha Mere Paas…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News