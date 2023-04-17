Salman Khan is geared up to make a big screen comeback after a gap of 3 long years (as a main hero) with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And what makes this film more special is that it is releasing on the auspicious occasion of Eid. It is expected to do well at the box office, and signs could be seen already through the initial advance booking trend. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ features a solid cast apart from Salman leading from the front. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others. The trailer and songs have done their work; now, everyone awaits the film’s release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full-fledged advance booking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan begins today. However, bookings kickstarted yesterday evening at very limited places and even Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety, was added to the list in the night. Surprisingly, within just an hour, the film went into a fast-filling mode for Saturday and Sunday shows. Currently, 3 out of 4 shows are almost full each day respectively.

Yes, you read that right! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has given an initial glimpse of how it’s going to create a rampage in mass centres. As Friday is a regular working day, Salman Khan fans have started reserving their seats for Saturday and Sunday shows.

KKBKKJ has a big advantage of popular pricing as it will attract more footfalls. We saw how Bholaa‘s strategy of opting for blockbuster ticket pricing backfired a big time as cinemagoers didn’t turn to theatres at all due to high rates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bholaa Box Office Day 17: Ajay Devgn Starrer Touches 2 Crores Mark Again On 3rd Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News