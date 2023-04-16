There was fair growth that came on Saturday for Bholaa as 2 crores* more were accumulated. Friday collections of the film stood at 1.60 crores* and hence there is some sort of increment in numbers on Saturday. The film is managing to stay fair at the start of the third weekend as well and today too there would be an increase in footfalls, though IPL tournament means that the footfalls won’t be to an extent that’s otherwise expected from a biggie on a Sunday.

The Ajay Devgn film is still the best-collecting Hindi film for the last three weeks and one shudder to think how the box office would have looked like had it not been released. There is an absolute drought of new releases in the current season and this is going to be the same post the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as well, which is really unfortunate as the industry needs an inflow of biggies which also ends up working well at the box office. Thankfully, Bholaa is still finding some sort of footfall at least.

So far, Bholaa has collected 82 crores* at the box office and today it should find itself in the 84-85 crores zone. That should be a decent weekend for the film and post that it would all boil down to how does it sustain during the weekdays as that would be key to how much ahead it goes off the 90 crores in the final run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

