Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for the release of his film with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde revealed that he continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever. Raghav had limited time to complete the shoot.

The dancer-turned-actor shared: “While shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, I was diagnosed with Dengue fever. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn’t want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on.”

He further mentioned: “The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I’m happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Raghav, made his film debut with Sonali Cable. He was later seen in ABCD 2. Recently, a song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was released featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid.

