Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the world and enjoys a massive fan following globally. Fans love the cast and the storyline, and it has literally changed the career trajectory of all the actors in the show. Today, we have got you an old advertisement starring Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, from when he wasn’t a part of TMKOC, and the video is doing the rounds on social media with fans reacting to it dragging Madhavi Bhabhi in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the ad.

The show has become an integral part of our lives, and we’ve all literally grown up watching it with our families. Mandar has been a part of the show for as long as we can remember and never misses an opportunity to make us laugh with his antics in the show.

Now talking about the viral advertisement, an Instagram page named ‘BTS With Brands’ took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, drooling over a desi foreigner in a fairness product ad.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS with Brands (@btswithbrands)

Mandar Chandwadkar looks unrecognisable here, hehe!

Reacting to the ad on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Madhavi bhabhi on the way 😂

Another user commented, “Ham to sirf Bhide ji ko dekh rahe hai …. tmkoc fans one like”

A third user commented, “Are bhide bhai aap yaha kaise🤣”

A fourth user commented, “Madhavi to megan real quick”

A fifth commented, “London to gokuldham🌚☕️”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are having a hard time believing it was actually Mandar Chandwadkar, aka Bhide, in the ad. What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the space below.

