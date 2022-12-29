Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has a positive habit of creating milestones. Not its official handle on Instagram has got 15 million followers. After completing 14 years and 3600 episodes yet another achievement to celebrate by the fans of the show.

For more than 14 years the show has been giving family entertainment to viewers in India and around the world. Fans too have showered the same love and affection on them.

2022 has been a very special year for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, the show bagged the Best Popular Comedy Serial award at the ITA Awards 2022, while Dilip Joshi, who played the role of Jethalal, won the Best Comedy Actor award. The show has also taken a TRP lead into Top Ten TV serials.

With only a few days left for the year 2022, the producer and creator of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Kumaar Modi and the team have another reason for celebration.

Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashma along with the character universe is authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

