Tunisha Sharma passed away at a very young age. She was just 20 and allegedly took her life after falling into depression. Her mother Vanita and uncle Pawan have accused ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetting her suicide. New revelations are being made every single day and this latest development has left us in disbelief. Scroll below for more details.

As most know, Sheezan was arrested shortly after the news of Tunisha’s suicide broke. Her mother had filed an official complaint claiming that Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul had promised her daughter marriage. They broke up 15 days ago which led her to depression. Her uncle Pawan even went on to say that it could be a case of love jihad.

It is now revealed that Tunisha Sharma had drastically changed after her relationship with Sheezan Khan. Pawan Sharma told ANI on Wednesday, “Today, the police submitted in court that Sheezan had relations with other women as well. They should probe Tunisha’s death from all possible angles. Many things about Tunisha had changed after meeting Sheezan, she had started wearing a hijab.”

In addition, the Waliv Police informed to media that Sheezan Khan was chatting with his secret girlfriend for 1-1.5 hours before Tunisha Sharma took the drastic step. Their WhatsApp chats and other details are now being investigated to find out what happened between the two that led Sharma to take her life. It is being said that the accused has deleted his chats with his current girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Sheezan also seems to be in trouble as he is continuously changing his statements during interrogation. While earlier he claimed Shraddha Walker case was the trigger behind splitting, he now claims that he wanted to focus on his career.

Sheezan Khan continues to be in jail as police have extended his custody till Friday.

