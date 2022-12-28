Tunisha Sharma’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 20-year-old girl, who took her life on the sets of a TV show in Vasai, Maharashtra, has been a part of many TV shows and Bollywood movies including Katrina Kaif-led Fitoor and Salman Khan starrer Dabangg. While the reason behind her extreme step is yet to known, her mother has accused her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan of abetment of suicide. Now after Kangana Ranaut, Uorfi Javed is the latest celebrity to react to her death.

The internet sensation often courts controversies every time she steps out wearing bizarre outfits.

Taking to her Insta story, Uorfi Javed penned a long note on Tunisha Sharma’s death and was apparently seen siding with prime accused Sheezan Khan. The actress wrote in her long note no one is ‘worth giving up your precious life for’. She went on to add that even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end it goes worse for people who are left behind.

Uorfi Javed wrote, “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death . You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay. Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time. Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more.”

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed is making headlines for speaking about facing casting couch. Speaking to India Today, Uorfi Javed spoke at length and said, “Like every other girl, I have also experienced the casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name. There was a time when I didn’t even have money. When I used to go to work, a producer offered me a web series. I was forcibly asked to do bold scenes for this. When I refused, I was threatened to be sent to jail. However, I somehow managed to escape from all this.”

