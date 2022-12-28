These are trying times and no one is spared from it. Recently, TV actor Ishwar Thakur revealed that he’s going through a financial crisis while suffering from a kidney ailment. The actor – who has acted in shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, FIR, Jijaji Chat Par Hain, May I Come In Madam and more, made these revelations during a recent interview.

In an interview with a leading portal, Thakur revealed that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, his condition has worsened now. Not just him, his mother and brother too are unwell. Scroll below to know all he had to share.

In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, Ishwar Thakur opened up about his financial and medical issues saying, “I don’t even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor as I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was getting an Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I’ve stopped that as well as I don’t have any money left for it.”

Talking about his mother’s and brother’s health conditions, Ishwar Thakur’s revealed they too are dealing with several issues. He revealed that his mother has been bedridden since the lockdown, and is currently in a semi-conscious state. He said, “She keeps urinating in her clothes, hence, she had been wearing diapers for the past two years, but now I cannot get them for her either.”

He also added that his brother is a schizophrenia patient and he was earlier being treated at a government hospital. But now, due to a lack of funds, his family moved him to an ashram near Nashik. In the same conversation, Ishwar also revealed that his friends and colleagues from the industry helped him financially, but stopped because of the pandemic.

Ishwar Thakur also revealed that he has given several auditions for the shows, but when producers get to know about his condition, they drop him. This is cause they feel they will be held responsible if something happens to him on sets. Concluding his statement, Ishwar Thakur said, “I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, hence, I am continuing to fight.”

We hope Ishwar Thakur has a speedy recovery.

