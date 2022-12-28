The untimely demise of Tunisha Sharma has left people in shock. The heartbreaking videos and pictures from her funeral are haunting her fans and they are still not ready to believe that she has gone forever.

Ever since the news of her suicide broke on the internet, there were many reports doing the rounds including her relationship with co-star Sheezan Khan to even her pregnancy rumour and whatnot. Later, her mother blamed that Sheezan was the reason behind her daughter taking the extreme step. She went on to lodge an FIR against him that led to his arrest. Tunisha Sharma‘s mother alleged that Sheezan was dating another girl and still kept the actress involved with him.

Now, according to a report in India Today, police have been able to confirm the identity of Sheezan Khan’s mysterious girlfriend and they are yet to question her. The report also claimed that Police will also question Sheezan’s mother.

The same report claimed that Police is trying to retrieve Sheezan Khan’s deleted chats and during the investigation, Sheezan has been changing his statements. Earlier, he claimed religious differences as one of the main reasons behind the breakup, and now he is claiming that he wanted to focus on his career.

Tunisha Sharma’s alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan is currently under police remand and the Waliv Police has requested an extension of his remand.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24. Her death has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. She was just 20 years old. The actress has left behind a property worth Rupees 15 crore. The actress was a popular face and featured in films like Baar Baar Dekho and Dabangg 3, among others.

